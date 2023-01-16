© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Moore County, Christmas blackouts and other issues facing Duke Energy and North Carolina

By Gabe Altieri
Published January 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST
It’s been a rough couple of months for Duke Energy and its customers.

In December, a shooting attack at two Moore County substations left about 40,000 customers without power. Theories surrounding the attack ran rampant in its wake, but so far, no arrests have been made. The story has brought safety and security questions about our electrical system to the fore.

Then, over Christmas weekend, Duke instituted rolling blackouts that impacted over 100,000 residents. The company said this was necessary as freezing temperatures increased demand. Along with the blackouts, many customers complained about communication. Duke has since apologized for the debacle. We discuss what comes next.

Finally, we’ll examine the energy and environmental issues facing North Carolina this year with two environmental reporters.

GUESTS:

David Boraks, WFAE climate reporter

Lisa Sorg, environmental investigative reporter for NC Policy Watch

*Note: Duke Energy representatives were asked to join the program, but declined.

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
