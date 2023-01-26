Local News Roundup: Myers Park High sexual assault trial recap; State Auditor Beth Wood's hit-and-run incident; Murdaugh murder trial begins; Mecklenburg County Commission's budget retreat

On the next Charlotte Talks local news roundup …

Last week’s trial against CMS by a former Myers Park High School student was dismissed. We’ll discuss why.

CMS' high school seniors aren’t meeting goals. What the numbers mean.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners are huddling to talk about what the county's priorities should be for the next year during their budget retreat.

Details are coming to light about North Carolina auditor Beth Wood’s recent hit-and-run. We’ll update you on what happened during the December crash and why it seems Wood fled the scene.

The trial is underway of a South Carolina attorney accused of murdering his wife and son. Why this case and the Murdaugh family is capturing the attention of the nation.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into this and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

