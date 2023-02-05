Author Kim Samuel discusses her book 'On Belonging: Finding Connection in an Age of Isolation'

Even before the pandemic, social isolation was a problem. A changing culture and technology left many alienated, hungry for connection.

Our guest, author and “belonging” expert Kim Samuel, says we’re in a crisis of social isolation and that the human longing to belong has put humanity at an inflection point.

Samuel says that in our society, isolation and collective loneliness can also have political implications — loneliness can feed authoritarianism.

Mike Collins talks with Samuel about isolation, loneliness, our need to belong and the consequences of widespread loneliness, on Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Kim Samuel, author of “On Belonging: Finding Connection in an Age of Isolation.” She’s also founder and chief belonging officer of the Samuel Centre for Social Connectedness; visiting scholar at the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative, University of Oxford; the Fulbright Canada ambassador for diversity and social connectedness.