Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Tony-winning musical '1776' in Charlotte this week

By Wendy Herkey
Published June 4, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT
The cast of the national tour of "1776".
Blumenthal Arts
/
The cast of the national tour of "1776".

The Tony-award-winning musical "1776"has had a Broadway revival with new, nontraditional casting, and it’s headed to Charlotte this week.

Like the casting of the blockbuster Broadway hit "Hamilton," this cast is multiracial. Itincludes cast members who are female, transgender and nonbinary.

We sit down with cast members as well as the co-directors, including Diane Paulus, who is well practiced in reimagining other Broadway hits, such as "Hair" and "Pippen," and bringing new shows to the stage, like "Jagged Little Pill," "Waitress" and more.

A new take on a classic Broadway show, this hour on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

  • Brooke Simpson, “Courier” in "1776"
  • Liz Mikel, “Benjamin Franklin” in "1776"
  • Diane Paulus, director of "1776"
  • Jeffrey L. Page, choreographer and co-director of "1776"
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
