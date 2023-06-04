Tony-winning musical '1776' in Charlotte this week

The Tony-award-winning musical "1776"has had a Broadway revival with new, nontraditional casting, and it’s headed to Charlotte this week.

Like the casting of the blockbuster Broadway hit "Hamilton," this cast is multiracial. Itincludes cast members who are female, transgender and nonbinary.

We sit down with cast members as well as the co-directors, including Diane Paulus, who is well practiced in reimagining other Broadway hits, such as "Hair" and "Pippen," and bringing new shows to the stage, like "Jagged Little Pill," "Waitress" and more.

A new take on a classic Broadway show, this hour on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

