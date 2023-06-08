Local News Roundup: CMS boundary plan approved; $2.36 billion county budget passed; CATS fires rail operations general manager

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup...

A controversial plan to change school boundaries in the southern part of the city was approved by a 7-2 vote Tuesday night during a 5-hour meeting which included two hours of public comments by students and families. We’ll give a recap.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners passed their $2.36 billion budget for next year, also with a 7-2 vote. The new budget comes with a 1.6-cent tax hike. We’ll talk about what the budget will pay for and about the CMS bond vote coming up in November.

The Charlotte Area Transit System fires its general manager of rail operations after criticism of safety procedures by NCDOT. That and other updates from CATS.

The Charlotte Fire Department says that the Southpark apartment that burned down last month and killed two workers did not meet fire code requirements.

NC House representative Tricia Cotham pushes back after criticism of her party switch sparks new legislation targeting lawmakers who switch parties. The legislation would require a special election if the lawmaker changes parties. We’ll have more.

Guest host David Boraks and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Genna Contino, reporter for the Charlotte Observer

