Local News Roundup: a milestone for the proposed Charlotte tennis complex; a crack in a beam at Carowinds shuts down ride; a lawsuit against Tim Moore is resolved; USMNT comes to the Queen City

On the Charlotte Talks local news roundup...

The proposed tennis complex slated for Charlotte needs funding from local government to go through. We discuss where the project stands after a milestone this week.

A crack in a support beam on the largest roller coaster at Carowinds forces it to shut down while repairs are made.

A lawsuit against North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has been resolved. He had faced allegations of destroying a marriage and exchanging sex for political favors.

And, for the first time, the U.S. men’s national soccer team played in Charlotte, beating Trinidad & Tobago 6-0 in the Gold Cup group stage. More than 40,000 fans showed up for the match. What does this mean for the future of international soccer in the Queen City?

Guest host Erik Spanberg and our panel of guests discuss those and other top stories from the week on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte