Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

North Carolina and the Supreme Court

By Gabe Altieri
Published July 10, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT
The Supreme Court
Josh Berglund
/
Flickr
The Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court has finished handing down decisions for the term, and this year North Carolina was at the center of some major rulings.

The court ruled against the University of North Carolina and Harvard in a case involving affirmative action, effectively ending the programs across the country. We discuss the impact.

Elsewhere, in a case that some say had a massive impact on the future of American democracy, the Supreme Court ruled against North Carolina on the independent state legislature theory. Had the ruling gone the other way, state courts would no longer have oversight over state elections. What does this mean for the future of this fringe theory?

Lastly, why is North Carolina at the center of these fights? Is it just a coincidence, or does it say more about the state’s political landscape?

We delve into these questions on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Roll Call and host of the Roll Call podcast “Equal Time”

Chris Parker, assistant professor of political science and pre-law advisor at the University of Rhode Island

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
