It's been a sweltering summer for the Southeast. How much more heat can we expect in the Charlotte area?

The Farmer’s Almanac predicted another sweltering, sweaty summer for the Southeast. Words like hot, humid, and sultry, are being used to describe July’s weather forecast.

July 4, 2023, was the hottest day on earth since at least 1979, according to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

The Washington Post reports the rise in heat is due to a combination of climate change, the return of the El Niño pattern and the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

So how are we faring in the Charlotte area? What can we expect for the rest of the summer? How is the heat impacting our air quality? And what do we need to do to stay safe outdoors in this summer heat? We discuss this, and more, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Clay Chaney, National Weather Service meteorologist

Megan Green, air quality program manager with Mecklenburg County

Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at WCNC Charlotte

