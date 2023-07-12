© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

It's been a sweltering summer for the Southeast. How much more heat can we expect in the Charlotte area?

By Sarah Delia
Published July 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT

The Farmer’s Almanac predicted another sweltering, sweaty summer for the Southeast. Words like hot, humid, and sultry, are being used to describe July’s weather forecast.

July 4, 2023, was the hottest day on earth since at least 1979, according to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

The Washington Post reports the rise in heat is due to a combination of climate change, the return of the El Niño pattern and the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

So how are we faring in the Charlotte area? What can we expect for the rest of the summer? How is the heat impacting our air quality? And what do we need to do to stay safe outdoors in this summer heat? We discuss this, and more, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Clay Chaney, National Weather Service meteorologist

Megan Green, air quality program manager with Mecklenburg County

Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at WCNC Charlotte

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia