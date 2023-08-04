After years of being a major force in Charlotte, what’s the future of the YMCA?

When the YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced in May that it would be closing its Johnston branch by the end of the year, there was an outcry. The Johnston YMCA was a fixture in the NoDa neighborhood — known not just as a place to exercise, but to gather for summer camps and community.

The pandemic took a hit on many gyms nationwide, and the YMCA is included in that list. The Charlotte Observer reported that according to the YMCA’s tax records, total revenue was down more than 28% from 2019 to 2021, the most recent year for which records are available.

So what comes next for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte? And what trends are the YMCA experiencing nationwide? How does the organization need to pivot in order to survive? We find out next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Joseph Angelon, senior vice president of operations at YMCA of Greater Charlotte

Michael DeVaul, national executive director, Boys and Young Men of Color at The YMCA

Jodie Valade, Charlotte Observer enterprise reporter

