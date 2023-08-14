© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Examining America as a gerontocracy

By Gabe Altieri
Published August 14, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT
The first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was described by analysts as a "hot mess" and "painful to watch."
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr
The first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was described by analysts as a "hot mess" and "painful to watch."

Note: This show originally aired May 4, 2023.

As the 2024 election ramps up, age continues to be a theme in the race. President Joe Biden has officially announced his candidacy. At 80, he’s already the oldest commander-in-chief in history. If he wins another term, he will be 86 when he leaves office.

Meanwhile, the Republican front-runner isn’t much younger. Former President Donald Trump will be 78 on election night 2024.

Congress is in a similar position. The average senator is hovering near retirement age. Several members of both the House and Senate are over 75, that includes leaders on both sides of the aisle. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has recently been criticized for missing a number of votes this year. She’s 89.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we speak with reporters who worked on Insider’s “Red, White, and Gray” series to put this Congress in historical perspective, examine the impact of age and discuss the role different generations are playing in our government.

GUESTS:

Dave Levinthal, editor-in-chief of Raw Story, previously deputy editor of Insider

Kimberly Leonard, policy and politics correspondent for Insider

Walt Hickey, Insider's deputy editor for data and analysis

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri