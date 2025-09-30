© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Raleigh Roundup: Iryna's law, Medicaid, no state budget, redistricting and more

By Gabe Altieri
Published September 30, 2025 at 3:19 PM EDT
The Legislative Building in Raleigh.
JMTURNER
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Legislative Building in Raleigh.

North Carolina state lawmakers were back in Raleigh last week.

Among their accomplishments was Iryna’s Law, named for the Charlotte woman killed on the light rail in August. The bill was sent to Gov. Stein’s desk and included a death penalty provision that had some representatives, especially on the left, hesitant to support it.

Elsewhere, there are issues with both Medicaid and the state budget. If the state House and Senate don’t come to an agreement over funding Medicaid, or unless Gov. Stein intervenes, providers across the state could have to reduce the number of patients served under Medicaid. As for the budget, lawmakers ended the week without a comprehensive spending plan. We discuss whether they are any closer to a plan than they were earlier in the year.

And the national fight over redistricting may be heading for North Carolina. A CBS17 report found that Republican Senate leader Phil Berger was considering redrawing maps in the state in exchange for President Trump’s endorsement against Berger's primary challenger in 2026. Berger has denied that claim.

GUESTS:
Bryan Anderson, Anderson Alerts Substack Newsletter author and freelance journalist covering North Carolina politics
Kyle Ingram, politics reporter for the News & Observer
Adam Wagner, editor & reporter with the NC Newsroom

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Iryna Zarutska stabbingGeneral AssemblyLegislative Redistricting
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri