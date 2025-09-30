Raleigh Roundup: Iryna's law, Medicaid, no state budget, redistricting and more

North Carolina state lawmakers were back in Raleigh last week.

Among their accomplishments was Iryna’s Law, named for the Charlotte woman killed on the light rail in August. The bill was sent to Gov. Stein’s desk and included a death penalty provision that had some representatives, especially on the left, hesitant to support it.

Elsewhere, there are issues with both Medicaid and the state budget. If the state House and Senate don’t come to an agreement over funding Medicaid, or unless Gov. Stein intervenes, providers across the state could have to reduce the number of patients served under Medicaid. As for the budget, lawmakers ended the week without a comprehensive spending plan. We discuss whether they are any closer to a plan than they were earlier in the year.

And the national fight over redistricting may be heading for North Carolina. A CBS17 report found that Republican Senate leader Phil Berger was considering redrawing maps in the state in exchange for President Trump’s endorsement against Berger's primary challenger in 2026. Berger has denied that claim.

GUESTS:

Bryan Anderson, Anderson Alerts Substack Newsletter author and freelance journalist covering North Carolina politics

Kyle Ingram, politics reporter for the News & Observer

Adam Wagner, editor & reporter with the NC Newsroom