Local News Roundup: Mark Meadows indicted; No Labels recognized in NC; Legislature overrides Gov. Cooper vetoes; Lyles endorses council candidate

Mark Meadows, former North Carolina representative and White House chief of staff, is one of 19 people indicted by a grand jury in Georgia for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Meadows is facing charges of racketeering and solicitation of violation of oath of a public officer. Others facing charges include former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and North Carolina native and Trump lawyer Sidney Powell.

Elsewhere in politics, a group that may offer an alternative candidate in next year's presidential election is officially on the ballot in North Carolina. No Labels is cochaired by former Charlotte mayor and North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory and may put forth a candidate of their own if Joe Biden and Donald Trump each win their party's nomination. Critics worry this will help Trump win another term.

The North Carolina legislature has overridden several key gubernatorial vetoes.

A hot summer got even hotter this week with temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index that topped 100 at times. Officials around Charlotte took steps to limit heat-related issues, including setting up cooling stations and assisting the unhoused.

UNC Charlotte football will be the subject of a documentary this fall on ESPN+. The 12-episode series will follow the team throughout the season. This is the first year the 49ers are playing in the American Athletic Conference.

And in a rare move, Mayor Vi Lyles endorses a candidate for city council.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters dive into those stories and more on the next Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

