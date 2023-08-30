Analyzing the Renaissance West Community Initiative, the bumps along the road and its successes

Almost 15 years ago, Charlotte’s civic leaders and neighborhood activists created the Renaissance West Community Initiative with the vision of revitalizing a west Charlotte neighborhood through an education village approach. This initiative is part of a national movement — and represents one of Charlotte's most ambitious efforts to break the cycle of poverty.

A 2013 school bond package included $30 million to build the Renaissance West school. It wouldn’t open until August of 2017, and by that time two more superintendents had left CMS. Leadership churn — in the district and at the new school — would become a distinguishing characteristic of the partnership between CMS and the Renaissance West coalition of poverty.

The school is designated a STEAM academy. That stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. In some schools that label signals a robust menu of extras, such as robotics and science labs. But Renaissance West, which serves students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, has struggled with the basics. When it opened, the state reported that only one-third of kindergarteners arrived with the skills they needed. And at the end of that year, only 28% of the older students passed state reading exams.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we speak with WFAE’s Ann Doss Helms on her three-part series “Renaissance West: A slow rebirth,” as well as community members, the current principal of the school and the leaders of the Renaissance West initiative.

GUESTS:

Laura Yates Clark, president & CEO United Way of Greater Charlotte

Rickey Hall, longtime West Boulevard activist and former chair of the Housing Authority

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Mack McDonald, head of Renaissance West Community Initiative

Dwight Thompson, principal of Renaissance West

