Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

What to expect from this year's flu season

By Sarah Delia
Published October 16, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT
NIAID
/
Flickr

Fall is here which means along with trick-or-treating and pumpkin carving, flu season is poised to rear its ugly head.

Medical experts are bracing for this year’s flu season, but it’s not all bad news. Preliminary data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest this year’s flu shot could be an effective tool in keeping people out of hospitals.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’ll take a look at the indicators around other parts of the world that could shine some light as to what our flu season will look like. And, we’ll take a look at this year’s flu shot, how it should be administered in conjunction with COVID vaccines, and share tips on how to stay healthy.

GUESTS:

Dr. Catherine Ohmstede, with Novant Health Dilworth Pediatrics
Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist at Atrium Health

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
