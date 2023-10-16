What to expect from this year's flu season

Fall is here which means along with trick-or-treating and pumpkin carving, flu season is poised to rear its ugly head.

Medical experts are bracing for this year’s flu season, but it’s not all bad news. Preliminary data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest this year’s flu shot could be an effective tool in keeping people out of hospitals.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’ll take a look at the indicators around other parts of the world that could shine some light as to what our flu season will look like. And, we’ll take a look at this year’s flu shot, how it should be administered in conjunction with COVID vaccines, and share tips on how to stay healthy.

GUESTS:

Dr. Catherine Ohmstede, with Novant Health Dilworth Pediatrics

Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist at Atrium Health

