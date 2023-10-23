The state of Charlotte sports

Outside of Charlotte FC, which made the postseason for the first time in its two-year history over the weekend, it is a rough time to be a Charlotte sports fan.

The Panthers are the only winless team in the NFL and the Hornets have not made the NBA playoffs since 2016.

And it is not just these individual Charlotte teams experiencing a lull. The city recently received some bad news when a professional tennis competition chose not to move to the area despite local and state investment.

On Charlotte Talks, we discuss these recent struggles, the history of professional sports in Charlotte, and where the city fits on the national landscape.

GUESTS:

Nick Carboni, WCNC sports director

David Fleming, ESPN.com senior writer

Mike Solarte, Spectrum News sports director