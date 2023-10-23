© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The state of Charlotte sports

By Gabe Altieri
Published October 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Charlotte FC matched each of the scores by the Seattle Sounders in a 3-3 draw.
Courtesy of Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC matched each of the scores by the Seattle Sounders in a 3-3 draw.

Outside of Charlotte FC, which made the postseason for the first time in its two-year history over the weekend, it is a rough time to be a Charlotte sports fan.

The Panthers are the only winless team in the NFL and the Hornets have not made the NBA playoffs since 2016.

And it is not just these individual Charlotte teams experiencing a lull. The city recently received some bad news when a professional tennis competition chose not to move to the area despite local and state investment.

On Charlotte Talks, we discuss these recent struggles, the history of professional sports in Charlotte, and where the city fits on the national landscape.

GUESTS:

Nick Carboni, WCNC sports director
David Fleming, ESPN.com senior writer
Mike Solarte, Spectrum News sports director

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri