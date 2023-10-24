New maps for congressional and legislative districts in North Carolina and their impact on politics

Last week, North Carolina Republican lawmakers released new maps for both Congress and the North Carolina General Assembly.

The congressional map would use gerrymanders to wipe out at least three Democratic seats, giving Republicans an edge in the U.S. House in the next election.

The state legislative maps would further secure the GOP supermajorities in North Carolina.

Because of a GOP advantage on North Carolina’s Supreme Court, a lawsuit will not likely help Democrats fight the maps, so what to do?

We gather some political experts to talk about what happened, who will be most impacted and what’s likely to be the outcome.

We'll also look around the nation at other states and their redistricting activity this election season.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Dr. Chris Cooper, professor and director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University

Dr. Michael Bitzer, politics department chair and professor of politics and history at Catawba College

Michael Li, senior counsel for the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center

