The cast of 'Company' talk about revival of Stephen Sondheim's groundbreaking musical

In 1970, the Stephen Sondheim musical "Company" took a new tack in storytelling in musical comedies.

Now, it’s back after a revival that was one of the last productions Sondheim worked on before his death, and it is breaking ground again by switching the gender of the lead character, Bobbie. She is celebrating her 35th birthday and facing questions from friends and family about being single.

"Company" is at the Belk for a week, and we meet some of the cast members.

GUESTS:



Judy McLane, "Joanne" in Company

Jacob Dickey, "Andy" in Company

Kathryn Allison, "Sarah" in Company

