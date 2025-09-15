Confusion has swirled around the latest COVID vaccine practices and policies, we get some answers and clarity

As fall approaches, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The country still has not emerged from a late summer wave driven by the new “Stratus” variant. This latest strain has similar symptoms to variants in the past, although some have experienced a “razor blade sore throat.”

Federal restrictions on who can get the new COVID-19 vaccines has caused anxiety and frustration around the country. President Trump's health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., narrowed who was eligible for the vaccine to people 65 or older and those 6 months or older and have at least one high-risk health condition as eligible–but depending on the state, a prescription could be required.

To make matters even more confusing, the American Academy of Pediatrics offered recommendations for COVID vaccinations for young children that differ from CDC guidance. Kennedy previously stated the CDC would no longer recommend “healthy” pregnant people receive the vaccine, however, many medical experts disagree with that recommendation.

But states are pushing back on those federal restrictions, including North Carolina.

On Friday, Governor Josh Stein and officials from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced a standing order to allow seniors and adults over 18 years old with an underlying condition to get the vaccine without a prescription. Underlying conditions include obesity, asthma, diabetes, physical inactivity, depression, former or current smoking, and pregnancy among many others.

On this Charlotte Talks — the ever-mutating COVID virus–and understanding how to protect yourself.

