Local News Roundup: Queens-Elon announce merger; McFadden responds to accusations; latest on transit; Charlotte FC aims for 10 straight

Elon and Queens universities announced plans to merge. The goal is to get a final agreement in place by December. If approved, Elon would operate Queens “in partnership with existing and legacy leaders.” The Queens board would remain in place through 2029. Other details remain unclear, including the impact on branding and enrollment standards.

Elsewhere, amid national attention over the light rail killing of Iryna Zarutska, Mecklenburg County Commissioners approved several agreements this week to create a new Metropolitan Transit Commission if voters approve a 1% increase in sales tax in November. This would replace CATS. The lone “no” vote came from Susan Rodriguez-McDowell.

Meanwhile, a remote hearing of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee is scheduled for later this month, according to Fox News. All members of the committee are expected to take part. This comes as Republicans have criticized Democratic leadership in Charlotte, saying their policies led to Zarutska’s death.

And in sports, Charlotte FC aims for history on Saturday. With a win against NYCFC, the team would set an MLS record with 10 straight wins. Those stories and more with our roundtable of reporters.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal