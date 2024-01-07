© 2024 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Sober curious in the month of Dry January

By Sarah Delia
Published January 7, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST
YesMore Content/Unsplash 
Are you curious to see what an alcohol-free spirit tastes like?

In a city like Charlotte, it feels like there are just as many churches as there are breweries. So if you are curious about abstaining from alcohol but still want to have a social life, where do you go? And what do you drink?

Lots of people are asking themselves that very question during January — or Dry January — if you celebrate. That’s when an individual makes a conscious choice to stop drinking for the first month of the year, not to necessarily quit forever, but to reassess their relationship with alcohol. If this sounds appealing to you, you may be "sober curious," and we've got tips for you.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we hear from those who are attempting to create cultural experiences in Charlotte where people can enjoy a beverage (albeit an alcohol-free one) and an activity, too. We’ll also hear from a medical professional on what to do if you or a loved one has a drinking problem and what resources are available.

GUESTS:

Corinne Brown, founder ofBe Refreshed Beverage Company
Kelly Little, clinical supervisor at The Dilworth Center, which provides treatment services for individuals and families affected by alcoholism and drug addiction.
Molly Ruggere, founder of Counterculture Club, a locally-based global alcohol-free social club & events company. Ruggerre is also a writer and a Certified Life & Alcohol Freedom Coach.
Ruby Warrington, author of Sober Curious: The Blissful Sleep, Greater Focus, Limitless Presence, and Deep Connection Awaiting Us All on the Other Side of Alcohol and The Sober Curious Reset.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia