Sober curious in the month of Dry January

In a city like Charlotte, it feels like there are just as many churches as there are breweries. So if you are curious about abstaining from alcohol but still want to have a social life, where do you go? And what do you drink?

Lots of people are asking themselves that very question during January — or Dry January — if you celebrate. That’s when an individual makes a conscious choice to stop drinking for the first month of the year, not to necessarily quit forever, but to reassess their relationship with alcohol. If this sounds appealing to you, you may be "sober curious," and we've got tips for you.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we hear from those who are attempting to create cultural experiences in Charlotte where people can enjoy a beverage (albeit an alcohol-free one) and an activity, too. We’ll also hear from a medical professional on what to do if you or a loved one has a drinking problem and what resources are available.

GUESTS:

Corinne Brown, founder ofBe Refreshed Beverage Company

Kelly Little, clinical supervisor at The Dilworth Center, which provides treatment services for individuals and families affected by alcoholism and drug addiction.

Molly Ruggere, founder of Counterculture Club, a locally-based global alcohol-free social club & events company. Ruggerre is also a writer and a Certified Life & Alcohol Freedom Coach.

Ruby Warrington, author of Sober Curious: The Blissful Sleep, Greater Focus, Limitless Presence, and Deep Connection Awaiting Us All on the Other Side of Alcohol and The Sober Curious Reset.