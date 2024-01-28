© 2024 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

AI is here to stay. So, how is this technology to be used in schools, and what changes need to be made?

By Sarah Delia
Published January 28, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
AI graphic image
Gerd Altmann
/
Pixabay
AI graphic image

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is here to stay. And it’s playing a major role in our schools.

Instead of pushing back, educators are trying to figure out the best possible ways to use AI in classrooms, with the hope that AI will be a tool and not a distraction.

The good news is that guidance for students and teachers is becoming more readily available. In fact, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction recently released a 34-page AI guidebook for schools, and so have other organizations that research technology use in the classroom.

In this ever-evolving world of AI, what are the most effective ways teachers and students should be using it? How do we inform educators on best practices, and how do we make sure these new tools are being used for good and not as a means to plagiarize? We discuss this and more on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Ben Allred, chief innovation & technology officer with Cabarrus County Schools
AJ Crabill, director of governance for the Council of the Great City Schools
Bree Dusseault, principal and managing director at the Center on Reinventing Public Education
Nadia Sesay, a Palisades High School senior

