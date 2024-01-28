AI is here to stay. So, how is this technology to be used in schools, and what changes need to be made?

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is here to stay. And it’s playing a major role in our schools.

Instead of pushing back, educators are trying to figure out the best possible ways to use AI in classrooms, with the hope that AI will be a tool and not a distraction.

The good news is that guidance for students and teachers is becoming more readily available. In fact, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction recently released a 34-page AI guidebook for schools, and so have other organizations that research technology use in the classroom.

In this ever-evolving world of AI, what are the most effective ways teachers and students should be using it? How do we inform educators on best practices, and how do we make sure these new tools are being used for good and not as a means to plagiarize? We discuss this and more on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Ben Allred, chief innovation & technology officer with Cabarrus County Schools

AJ Crabill, director of governance for the Council of the Great City Schools

Bree Dusseault, principal and managing director at the Center on Reinventing Public Education

Nadia Sesay, a Palisades High School senior