Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Getting to know traveling extraordinaire Rick Steves

By Sarah Delia
Published February 11, 2024 at 9:01 AM EST
Rick Steves
Known as America's most respected authority on European travel, Rick Steves is on a mission to empower Americans to have European trips that are fun, affordable and culturally broadening.

Ahead of his conversation at the World Affairs Council of Charlotte on Feb. 15, world traveler Rick Steves sits down with "Charlotte Talks."

You know him as America’s most respected authority on European travel and his frequent appearances on PBS. He’s on a mission to empower Americans to take European trips that are fun, culturally broadening and — most importantly — affordable.

In 1976, he started his business, Rick Steves' Europe, headquartered in Edmonds, Washington. He's done it all, from writing a best-selling guidebook series to hosting a popular public television show and a weekly public radio show. He also runs a small-group tour program taking 30,000 travelers to Europe annually.

We’ll talk about how the coronavirus pandemic changed traveling, his tips for avid or first-time travelers, and where he sees the travel industry headed.

GUEST:

Rick Steves, American travel author and writer

Rick Steves traveling Asia in 1978.
Rick Steves
Rick Steves traveling Asia in 1978.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
