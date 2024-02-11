Getting to know traveling extraordinaire Rick Steves

Ahead of his conversation at the World Affairs Council of Charlotte on Feb. 15, world traveler Rick Steves sits down with "Charlotte Talks."

You know him as America’s most respected authority on European travel and his frequent appearances on PBS. He’s on a mission to empower Americans to take European trips that are fun, culturally broadening and — most importantly — affordable.

In 1976, he started his business, Rick Steves' Europe, headquartered in Edmonds, Washington. He's done it all, from writing a best-selling guidebook series to hosting a popular public television show and a weekly public radio show. He also runs a small-group tour program taking 30,000 travelers to Europe annually.

We’ll talk about how the coronavirus pandemic changed traveling, his tips for avid or first-time travelers, and where he sees the travel industry headed.

GUEST:

Rick Steves, American travel author and writer