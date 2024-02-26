Previewing the North Carolina primary

On the next Charlotte Talks, we are one week away from the North Carolina primary. Early voting is already underway.

The presidential race isn’t shaping up to be much of a contest. According to FiveThirtyEight, former President Donald Trump leads former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley by more than 50 points.

Down ballot, it gets more interesting. North Carolina will have a new governor this time next year, with Roy Cooper out due to term limits. It appears Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and Attorney General Josh Stein are headed for a general election clash, but there are some challengers looking to play spoiler.

Elsewhere, after the saga over redistricting in the state, we look at potential changes that could be coming to Washington and Raleigh, and what it could mean for the political direction of North Carolina.

Meanwhile, the General Assembly has made several changes to voting laws in the state. Republicans cite election security, while Democrats call it an attempt to suppress voters.

Mike Collins and his panel of guests discuss these topics, and more, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Rusty Jacobs, voting and election integrity reporter at WUNC

Dawn Vaughan, state capitol bureau chief at the Raleigh News & Observer