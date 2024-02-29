Local News Roundup: Berger and Moore talk Charlotte transit and more; Matthews Town Commission meeting chaos; former City Council member Lynn Wheeler dies
On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…
North Carolina’s Speaker of the House Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger said during a visit to Charlotte this week that the city’s top transportation priority should be roads.
This is our last local news roundup before Super Tuesday — what do you need to know before you head to the polls? We’ll talk voter ID and more.
A Town Commission meeting in Matthews was derailed this week by racist and homophobic comments. We’ll break down what happened in the public comment section of that meeting.
And a former longtime member of Charlotte City Council, Lynn Wheeler dies at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer.
Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.
GUESTS:
- Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal
- Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for Investigations & chief investigative reporter
- Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
- Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter