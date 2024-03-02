What to know so allergies don't keep you down this season

It’s almost that time of year again ... when a nice sunny day can be ruined by that scratchy itch in your throat, watery eyes and a stuffy nose. Experts say North Carolinians should brace themselves for spring allergy season this year — pollen season starts months sooner in the Carolinas, compared to other states.

This is also about the time of year when people ask themselves: Is it allergies, or is it COVID?

What are the latest treatments for allergies? What actually works for chronic sufferers? Outside of spring allergy season, what should parents be thinking about when it comes to exposing children to potential allergens safely?

GUESTS:

Dr. David Baker, family physician at Novant Health

Theresa M. Crimmins, associate professor in the School of Natural Resources and the Environment at the University of Arizona. She is also the director of the USA National Phenology Network.

Dr. Edwin Kim, division chief for pediatric allergies at UNC

Dr. Cristina M. Pratt, allergist/immunologist at Duke Allergy Immunology

