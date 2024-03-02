© 2024 WFAE
What to know so allergies don't keep you down this season

By Sarah Delia
Published March 2, 2024 at 9:16 AM EST
It’s almost that time of year again ... when a nice sunny day can be ruined by that scratchy itch in your throat, watery eyes and a stuffy nose. Experts say North Carolinians should brace themselves for spring allergy season this year — pollen season starts months sooner in the Carolinas, compared to other states.

This is also about the time of year when people ask themselves: Is it allergies, or is it COVID?

What are the latest treatments for allergies? What actually works for chronic sufferers? Outside of spring allergy season, what should parents be thinking about when it comes to exposing children to potential allergens safely?

GUESTS:

Dr. David Baker, family physician at Novant Health
Theresa M. Crimmins, associate professor in the School of Natural Resources and the Environment at the University of Arizona. She is also the director of the USA National Phenology Network.
Dr. Edwin Kim, division chief for pediatric allergies at UNC
Dr. Cristina M. Pratt, allergist/immunologist at Duke Allergy Immunology

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
