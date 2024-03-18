The state of reproductive rights in NC and across the country

Nearly two years after the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, reproductive healthcare in the United States remains in a state of confusion.

In North Carolina, the state passed a law banning abortion in most cases after 12 weeks. It also requires two in-person visits for anyone seeking an abortion and state-mandated counseling at least three days prior to getting an abortion.

When the legislature overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto and passed the law, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore said the legislation “will save lives and provide needed support for women and families.” Opponents, like Cooper, argue the “fine print” on the bill will restrict access for women and shut down clinics.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the impact the North Carolina law has had on healthcare, where legal battles stand, and the politics of reproductive healthcare both here and across the country amid the 2024 election.

GUESTS:

Liz Barber, policy director at the ACLU of North Carolina

Rachel Crumpler, covers gender health and prison health for NC Health News