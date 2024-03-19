Burn survivor Connor McKemey shares his story of strength, resiliency in new book 'Life Ignited'

At 13, Connor McKemey, a talented athlete and middle school student from Tega Cay, South Carolina, suffered third-degree burns over 90% of his body in a backyard explosion. He was given a less than 1% chance of survival.

After three months in a medically-induced coma, hundreds of surgeries, amputations and years of rehabilitation, Connor lived out his dream of playing Division I Lacrosse. And today, Connor shares his healing journey and his unique mindset through motivational speaking and his new book, "Life Ignited: A Hopeful Journey Sparked by Fire."

He joins Charlotte Talks to discuss his road to recovery, rediscovering his love of sports after this life-changing incident, and his positive attitude about it all.

