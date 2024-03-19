© 2024 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Burn survivor Connor McKemey shares his story of strength, resiliency in new book 'Life Ignited'

By Sarah Delia
Published March 19, 2024 at 10:45 AM EDT
Courtesy of Connor McKemey
At just 13 years old, Connor was burned over 90% of his body after a backyard explosion, with third-degree burns, and given less than a 1% chance of survival.

At 13, Connor McKemey, a talented athlete and middle school student from Tega Cay, South Carolina, suffered third-degree burns over 90% of his body in a backyard explosion. He was given a less than 1% chance of survival.

After three months in a medically-induced coma, hundreds of surgeries, amputations and years of rehabilitation, Connor lived out his dream of playing Division I Lacrosse. And today, Connor shares his healing journey and his unique mindset through motivational speaking and his new book, "Life Ignited: A Hopeful Journey Sparked by Fire." 

He joins Charlotte Talks to discuss his road to recovery, rediscovering his love of sports after this life-changing incident, and his positive attitude about it all.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Books
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
