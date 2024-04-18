© 2024 WFAE

Local News Roundup: CMPD says homicides are up; new Ballantyne development; Wegmans coming to the Queen City

By Wendy Herkey
Published April 18, 2024 at 3:20 PM EDT
A rendering of the Wegmans planned in Ballantyne Corporate Park.

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say that this year so far, the city has seen a 31% increase in homicides, although overall violent crime is down. We’ll hear the details.

Charlotte City Council voted on Monday night to OK a huge new development in Ballantyne, which will include more than 900 residences and a new middle school. The plan was opposed by thousands of residents. We’ll talk about the vote.

Piedmont Lithium is a step closer to building a new $1 billion mine in Gaston County. We’ll discuss.

And get ready! After years of waiting, Charlotteans will soon get their very own Wegmans grocery store. Why is a grocery store causing so much excitement? We’ll explain.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:
Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte
Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal
Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

