Local News Roundup: CMPD says homicides are up; new Ballantyne development; Wegmans coming to the Queen City
On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say that this year so far, the city has seen a 31% increase in homicides, although overall violent crime is down. We’ll hear the details.
Charlotte City Council voted on Monday night to OK a huge new development in Ballantyne, which will include more than 900 residences and a new middle school. The plan was opposed by thousands of residents. We’ll talk about the vote.
Piedmont Lithium is a step closer to building a new $1 billion mine in Gaston County. We’ll discuss.
And get ready! After years of waiting, Charlotteans will soon get their very own Wegmans grocery store. Why is a grocery store causing so much excitement? We’ll explain.
Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.
Guests:
Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte
Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal
Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News