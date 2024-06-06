Local News Roundup: Bank of America Stadium upgrade discussion; County approves one cent tax hike; new ad in NC governor's race in national news

Charlotte business leaders say Bank of America Stadium needs upgrades for Charlotte to be a “big league city.” We’ll talk about what upgrades have been proposed, how much will come from city money, and how soon changes might be completed.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners approved a one-cent tax increase to help cover the $2.5 billion budget that was unanimously agreed upon this week. That’s a half-cent lower than originally proposed.

The North Carolina governor’s race is heating up with national attention being given to a new Josh Stein ad featuring video of Republican candidate Mark Robinson’s comments about abortion.

Details are emerging from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools about a plan to provide housing support for the district’s teachers. We’ll get into the ambitious plan and discuss other education news including data on chronic absences, the school calendar and the surprising news that Russian is the most spoken language at CMS behind English.

Guest host Erik Spanberg from The Charlotte Business Journal and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more.

GUESTS: