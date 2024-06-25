More than halfway through the season, Charlotte FC has shown a lot of heart. But, can the young soccer team keep it going?

We’re more than halfway through the Major League Soccer season and Charlotte FC fans have reason to be pleased with what they’ve seen.

New coach Dean Smith has lived up to his English football pedigree. Charlotte’s defense is arguably one of the best in the league, and the team has more fire in their belly than in seasons past.

International superstar Liel Abada has created fast, well-thought-out plays that are leading to more goals. Local hero Brandt Bronico has returned from an injury and is putting more pressure in the midfield. Captain Ashley Westwood continues to be a calm and forceful presence for the team. And Charlotte’s defense seems to have found the magic combination with proactive defenders led by their goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina — the Croatian Wall.

But nothing is perfect. Charlotte has designated player spots waiting to be filled. The team lost Enzo Copetti — who many believed would be their star striker— to Argentina. Strife between fan groups at Bank of America Stadium has been an issue, as well as playing in the withering heat of the Queen City.

So, how will the second half of the season unfold for the Crown faithful? We find out on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS: