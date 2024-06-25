© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

More than halfway through the season, Charlotte FC has shown a lot of heart. But, can the young soccer team keep it going?

By Sarah Delia
Published June 25, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Patrick Agyemang celebrated two goals against Philadelphia over the weekend.
Courtesy of Charlotte FC
Patrick Agyemang celebrated two goals against Philadelphia over the weekend.

We’re more than halfway through the Major League Soccer season and Charlotte FC fans have reason to be pleased with what they’ve seen.

New coach Dean Smith has lived up to his English football pedigree. Charlotte’s defense is arguably one of the best in the league, and the team has more fire in their belly than in seasons past.

International superstar Liel Abada has created fast, well-thought-out plays that are leading to more goals. Local hero Brandt Bronico has returned from an injury and is putting more pressure in the midfield. Captain Ashley Westwood continues to be a calm and forceful presence for the team. And Charlotte’s defense seems to have found the magic combination with proactive defenders led by their goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina — the Croatian Wall.

But nothing is perfect. Charlotte has designated player spots waiting to be filled. The team lost Enzo Copetti — who many believed would be their star striker— to Argentina. Strife between fan groups at Bank of America Stadium has been an issue, as well as playing in the withering heat of the Queen City.

So, how will the second half of the season unfold for the Crown faithful? We find out on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

  • Ashley Mahoney, reporter for Axios
  • Arturo Uzcategui, journalist with Progreso Hispano
  • Carroll Walton, writer for the Charlotte Ledger 
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia