Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

As sweltering temperatures continue, how to stay healthy and prepare for the future

By Gabe Altieri
Published July 9, 2024 at 12:27 PM EDT
Participants held signs at Thursday's climate rally at Marshall Park.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Participants held signs at a climate rally at Charlotte's Marshall Park.

Summer 2024 in the Charlotte area has been hot.

Humidity has been high, several days have seen a heat index level higher than 100 degrees, which can be dangerous for humans and animals.

Mecklenburg County is trying to alleviate the worst of the heat. That includes “spraygrounds,” free transportation to cooling stations via the Charlotte Area Transit System, and free box fans to seniors and adults with disabilities.

Meanwhile, 2024 marks another year of dealing with these sweltering temperatures. It likely will only continue. We speak with a researcher who is trying to help municipalities be better prepared for heat waves in the future.

Finally, our region is not alone in dealing with this issue. We compare the heat facing Charlotte and the Carolinas to that facing the rest of the nation and the world.

GUESTS:

Dr. Katherine Idziorek, assistant professor of geography and community planning at UNC Charlotte
Robert Graham, division chief and deputy director with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office
Lisa Sorg, North Carolina reporter at Inside Climate News

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
