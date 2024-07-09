As sweltering temperatures continue, how to stay healthy and prepare for the future

Summer 2024 in the Charlotte area has been hot.

Humidity has been high, several days have seen a heat index level higher than 100 degrees, which can be dangerous for humans and animals.

Mecklenburg County is trying to alleviate the worst of the heat. That includes “spraygrounds,” free transportation to cooling stations via the Charlotte Area Transit System, and free box fans to seniors and adults with disabilities.

Meanwhile, 2024 marks another year of dealing with these sweltering temperatures. It likely will only continue. We speak with a researcher who is trying to help municipalities be better prepared for heat waves in the future.

Finally, our region is not alone in dealing with this issue. We compare the heat facing Charlotte and the Carolinas to that facing the rest of the nation and the world.

GUESTS:

Dr. Katherine Idziorek, assistant professor of geography and community planning at UNC Charlotte

Robert Graham, division chief and deputy director with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office

Lisa Sorg, North Carolina reporter at Inside Climate News