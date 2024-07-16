A look at why Charlotte is bucking the national trend on homicides

Homicides are up in Charlotte, in a significant way.

According to CMPD, homicides are up at least 33% so far this year. And more people were killed in the first six months of 2024 than in the same time period since 2015.

Most of the deaths are shootings, many involving teens. Across the nation, firearm homicides are down from the year before, but not here.

So why is Charlotte bucking that trend, and what can be done to turn it around?

On the next Charlotte Talks, we’re joined by a panel to talk about what’s happening in Charlotte, how it’s different from numbers nationwide and the work being done to fix the trend.

CMPD declined our request to join the conversation.

GUESTS:

Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV crime reporter

Gavin Off, reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Chandler Hall, senior policy analyst for Gun Violence Prevention at the Center for American Progress

