Charlotte Talks checks in with Rep. Alma Adams, plus a closer look at VP candidate Tim Walz

Congress is on summer break so we thought it would be a good time to check in with N.C. Rep. Alma Adams, a Democrat who represents the 12th Congressional District, which encompasses much of Charlotte.

We hear her thoughts on this most recent congressional session, how she works with her Republican colleagues across the aisle, and the issues she’s passionate about — including Black maternal health care and HBCUs.

Then we'll hear from two reporters about Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ VP pick.

We’ll also discuss what’s next for Gov. Roy Cooper who was a VP contender, as well as what to expect during the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

GUESTS:

Rep. Alma Adams, represents the 12th Congressional District of North Carolina

Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for the Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer

Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington reporter covering North Carolina and national politics