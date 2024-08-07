© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte Talks checks in with Rep. Alma Adams, plus a closer look at VP candidate Tim Walz

By Sarah Delia
Published August 7, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT
Julius Tejeda/Pexels

Congress is on summer break so we thought it would be a good time to check in with N.C. Rep. Alma Adams, a Democrat who represents the 12th Congressional District, which encompasses much of Charlotte.

We hear her thoughts on this most recent congressional session, how she works with her Republican colleagues across the aisle, and the issues she’s passionate about — including Black maternal health care and HBCUs.

Then we'll hear from two reporters about Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ VP pick.

We’ll also discuss what’s next for Gov. Roy Cooper who was a VP contender, as well as what to expect during the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

GUESTS:

Rep. Alma Adams, represents the 12th Congressional District of North Carolina
Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for the Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer
Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington reporter covering North Carolina and national politics

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia