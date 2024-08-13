Charlotte Talks talks trash: Litter on our roads, sidewalks and waterways — and the price taxpayers pay

Trash — it’s on our roadways, our sidewalks and impacts our water system. It’s not uncommon to see plastic bags, glass bottles, and other littering take place even as cars whiz down the interstate.

And as the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County continue to grow, it’s harder to keep where we live clean. Littering harms the environment, endangers wildlife and animal habitats, and it can be a public safety hazard.

It also costs taxpayers money. Millions of dollars are spent each year by the NCDOT on litter management — funds that could be used to fix potholes, build bridges and improve our transportation systems.

Implementing consequences for littering is difficult. Litterbugs typically need to be caught in the act to face fines.

But not all hope is lost in the ongoing war against trash. There are various groups and individuals doing their part to educate the public and preserve the environment. We hear from them on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Eric DeLaPena, deputy director of operations for Charlotte's Solid Waste Services

Jonathan Hill, executive director of Keep Charlotte Beautiful

Felix Obregon, engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation

Jeffrey Smithberger, solid waste director for Mecklenburg County