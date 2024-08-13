© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte Talks talks trash: Litter on our roads, sidewalks and waterways — and the price taxpayers pay

By Sarah Delia
Published August 13, 2024 at 10:41 AM EDT
pixabay

Trash — it’s on our roadways, our sidewalks and impacts our water system. It’s not uncommon to see plastic bags, glass bottles, and other littering take place even as cars whiz down the interstate.

And as the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County continue to grow, it’s harder to keep where we live clean. Littering harms the environment, endangers wildlife and animal habitats, and it can be a public safety hazard.

It also costs taxpayers money. Millions of dollars are spent each year by the NCDOT on litter management — funds that could be used to fix potholes, build bridges and improve our transportation systems.

Implementing consequences for littering is difficult. Litterbugs typically need to be caught in the act to face fines.

But not all hope is lost in the ongoing war against trash. There are various groups and individuals doing their part to educate the public and preserve the environment. We hear from them on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Eric DeLaPena, deputy director of operations for Charlotte's Solid Waste Services
Jonathan Hill, executive director of Keep Charlotte Beautiful
Felix Obregon, engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation
Jeffrey Smithberger, solid waste director for Mecklenburg County

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
