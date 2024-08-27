© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The impact on the clean energy transition locally and elsewhere

By Gabe Altieri
Published August 27, 2024 at 10:24 AM EDT
Piedmont Lithium's headquarters in Belmont. The company plans a mine in northern Gaston County and also has stakes in mines in Quebec and Ghana.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Piedmont Lithium's headquarters in Belmont. The company plans a mine in northern Gaston County and also has stakes in mines in Quebec and Ghana.

With our current energy transition comes new challenges.

Some of the epicenters of these challenges are in the communities where lithium mining takes place. Lithium is essential to many projects, including electric vehicles. One of those communities is Gaston County, where Piedmont Lithium has sought to begin a mining project that impacts the local population.

Residents worry about the impact on their land, their livelihood, and they say they don’t feel informed about what is going on in their own backyard.

Piedmont Lithium has disagreed with some of those claims.

The podcast “Mining for the Climate” shines a light on this project in Gaston County. Created by a group at Princeton University, the podcast tells the story of this mine from an environmental justice point of view using the voices of residents, mining officials and others.

We also compare this project to others across the Carolinas and elsewhere to explore the challenges our energy transition is presenting — and what solutions there might be.

GUESTS:

David Boraks, independent reporter and producer and former WFAE climate reporter
Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter
Nate Otjen, post-doctoral researcher in the High Meadows Environmental Institute at Princeton University and co-creator of the “Mining for the Climate” podcast

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri