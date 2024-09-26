© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Robinson fallout; Trump campaigns in Mint Hill; CMS assignments; Hurricane Helene latest

By Gabe Altieri
Published September 27, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
North Carolina Republican Mark Robinson speaks to the Charlotte Rotary Club at the Fairfield Inn by Marriot in uptown Charlotte on Aug. 22, 2023.

On the Charlotte Talks local news roundup, the fallout continues after a CNN report accused North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson of making racist and misogynistic comments on an online porn forum.

Both presidential candidates continue to emphasize North Carolina with high profile visits this week, including a stop in Mint Hill by former President Donald Trump.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education votes to make several changes to student assignments, but it avoids some controversial assignments, at least for now.

And, as Hurricane Helene makes its way toward the southeast, we discuss the impact on Charlotte and the Carolinas.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer
Hunter Sáenz, WSOC-TV reporter
Lisa Worf, senior editor for news and features at WFAE

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
