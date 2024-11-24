Learning how to navigate politics at the dinner table, and in relationships, during the holiday season

On the Monday before Thanksgiving we’re offering a cornucopia of insights and advice on how to combat political stress.

Politics can really take a toll on our mental and physical health. On one hand, getting involved in political matters can boost our well-being. But right now, many Americans are feeling stressed about what’s happening politically in our country. We’ll talk to an expert who can help.

Then, we turn to a group committed to bridging the gap between Democrats and Republicans, their mission is to find the common ground we all share.

Lastly, we’ll discuss mending relationships that have broken due to the election. Is it possible to reframe a relationship with a loved one when you don’t see eye to eye on important and personal political issues? We find out with guest host Sarah Delia, when Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS: