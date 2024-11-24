© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Learning how to navigate politics at the dinner table, and in relationships, during the holiday season

By Chris Jones,
Sarah Delia
Published November 24, 2024 at 7:39 AM EST
Will you be discussing politics at the dinner table this holiday season?
Pexels
Will you be discussing politics at the dinner table this holiday season?

On the Monday before Thanksgiving we’re offering a cornucopia of insights and advice on how to combat political stress.

Politics can really take a toll on our mental and physical health. On one hand, getting involved in political matters can boost our well-being. But right now, many Americans are feeling stressed about what’s happening politically in our country. We’ll talk to an expert who can help.

Then, we turn to a group committed to bridging the gap between Democrats and Republicans, their mission is to find the common ground we all share.

Lastly, we’ll discuss mending relationships that have broken due to the election. Is it possible to reframe a relationship with a loved one when you don’t see eye to eye on important and personal political issues? We find out with guest host Sarah Delia, when Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Laura Gilliom, licensed clinical psychologist in Chapel Hill.
Richard London, Blue Co-Chair, Charlotte Metropolitan Braver Angels Alliance
Maury Wilkinson, Red Co-Chair, Charlotte Metropolitan Braver Angels Alliance
Anna Goldfarb, journalist, speaker, and author of “Modern Friendship”

Chris Jones
A self-proclaimed Public Radio Nerd, Chris Jones began working as a Weekend Host here at WFAE in 2021.
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
