How climate change is fueling migration worldwide

Within the next 50 years, one study found , the planet could experience a greater temperature increase than in the last 6,000 years combined. By 2100, “temperatures could rise to the point that just going outside for a few hours in some places, including parts of India and Eastern China, ‘will result in death even for the fittest of humans,’” wrote the The New York Times .

While the global south may be most impacted by a changing climate, much of the U.S. is also vulnerable. Asheville, NC was long considered a “ climate haven ,” even ranking high as a place expected to see a surge in people moving there to avoid the worst of climate change. Hurricane Helene may have forever changed that notion.

And in Los Angeles, deadly wildfires have been raging since early January. At least 27 people have died as the fires have raged across 45 square miles. Already, displaced homeowners are facing price gouging at local rentals.

The wide-ranging impacts of climate change are still unclear, but experts believe many millions of people worldwide will be forced to migrate in the coming decades due to rising global temperatures.

GUESTS:

Tina Shull, associate professor and director of public history at UNC Charlotte

Lawrence Huang, policy analyst for the Migration Policy Institute

Alexandra Tempus, freelance journalist covering climate issues