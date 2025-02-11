Charlotte City Council on transit, safety, housing and more

Perhaps the biggest buzz word for Charlotte City Council in 2025 is transit. The region is trying to get a massive transit plan approved and the group has to move quickly. First, the General Assembly has to approve legislation that allows a 1-cent sales tax question to be placed on the November ballot and, eventually, voters will have to approve it.

Currently there are four proposals, or “scenarios,” the Charlotte Area Transit System has proposed for the project.

Meanwhile, safety remains a concern in Charlotte. Homicides jumped in 2024 leading to safety concerns around the city. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports 110 people were killed. That’s a 10% increase from the year before.

And Charlotte continues to figure out ways to become more affordable as its population grows. In November’s election, voters approved a bond referendum for $100 million for assistance with housing projects. We discuss the impact of this measure and other housing trends and projects around the city.

All of that and more when Mike Collins is joined by four committee heads from Charlotte City Council.

GUESTS:

Dimple Ajmera, chair of the Budget Governance & Intergovernmental Relations Committee

Ed Driggs, chair of the Transportation, Planning & Development Committee

Malcolm Graham, chair of the Jobs & Economic Development Committe

Victoria Watlington, chair of the Housing, Safety & Community Committee