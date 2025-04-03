Local News Roundup: Mecklenburg Co. picks new manager; statewide burn ban lifted; USC women, Duke men head to the Final Four

Mecklenburg County commissioners have chosen a new county manager. Mike Bryant will replace Dena Diorio, who has held the position since 2013. Diorio is retiring at the end of June. Bryant previously served as deputy county manager.

Well-timed rain has helped firefighters contain wildfires in western North Carolina. A statewide burn ban was lifted earlier in the week. Still, spring wildfire season continues and officials are warning folks to stay vigilant and burn safely.

As the court battle over a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court rolls on, pictures of Republican candidate Jefferson Griffin wearing a Confederate uniform during his college fraternity’s annual “Old South” ball surface. Griffin said in a statement that he regretted the decision, and it does not reflect who he is today. The Republican is challenging tens of thousands of ballots in his race against Democrat Allison Riggs in which the two are currently separated by just several hundred votes.

And two Carolina basketball teams are in the Final Four. On the women’s side, Dawn Staley is leading South Carolina against Texas on Friday in hopes of winning back-to-back championships. For the men, Duke takes on Houston on Saturday.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Nick Ochsner, WBTV chief investigative reporter

Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter