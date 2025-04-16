© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The story of local man deported to El Salvador and what it says about our immigration system

By Gabe Altieri
Published April 16, 2025 at 12:21 PM EDT
ICE says the operation took place from March 1 to March 8.
@EROAtlanta
/
X
Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Among the people the Trump administration sent to a prison in El Salvador recently was a man living in the Charlotte area.

Julio Zambrano Perez was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shortly before his wife gave birth to their second child in February. It came during a routine check-in appointment. Zambrano Perez’s family said ICE misidentified him as a gang member because of his tattoos.

His story was the subject of a recent profile in Mother Jones. It details his family's journey across South America and eventually into the United States. Now, his family members are scared, confused and unsure of what will happen next.

The situation around Zambrano Perez isn’t entirely unique. The legal questions surrounding those being sent to El Salvador are moving through the courts, and a fight between the Trump administration and the judicial system could be coming to a head.

We discuss the specifics of the Zambrano Perez case with a reporter covering it, compare it to others across the country, and learn more about the legal questions swirling around these cases.

GUESTS:

Isabela Dias, reporter at Mother Jones
Jamilah Espinosa, immigration attorney with Espinosa Law

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri