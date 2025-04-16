The story of local man deported to El Salvador and what it says about our immigration system

Among the people the Trump administration sent to a prison in El Salvador recently was a man living in the Charlotte area.

Julio Zambrano Perez was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shortly before his wife gave birth to their second child in February. It came during a routine check-in appointment. Zambrano Perez’s family said ICE misidentified him as a gang member because of his tattoos.

His story was the subject of a recent profile in Mother Jones. It details his family's journey across South America and eventually into the United States. Now, his family members are scared, confused and unsure of what will happen next.

The situation around Zambrano Perez isn’t entirely unique. The legal questions surrounding those being sent to El Salvador are moving through the courts, and a fight between the Trump administration and the judicial system could be coming to a head.

We discuss the specifics of the Zambrano Perez case with a reporter covering it, compare it to others across the country, and learn more about the legal questions swirling around these cases.

GUESTS:

Isabela Dias, reporter at Mother Jones

Jamilah Espinosa, immigration attorney with Espinosa Law