Local News Roundup: Brooklyn Village update; Bokhari exits City Council; AG Jackson settles with landlord accused of rent fixing; Savannah Bananas sell out

The city of Charlotte recommended that City Council deny a real estate investment and development company funding for the Brooklyn Village project. The Peebles Corporation, which is based in Miami, wanted Charlotte to give $13.5 million from its Housing Trust Fund, but the city’s Housing and Neighborhood Services said that’s too much money at this time.

Elsewhere on Council, Republican Tariq Bokhari is set to officially leave office on Sunday. He’s resigning to become the No. 2 official at the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) in the Trump administration. A timeline hasn’t been set to replace Bokhari, but under state law, the new member must be a Republican and live in District 6. One potential replacement is his wife, Krista Bokhari, who has indicated her interest and has run for political office in the past.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson has settled a lawsuit with one of the six landlords it’s accused of using AI software to illegally set rents. The deal was reached with Atlanta-based Cortland, which manages thousands of apartments across the state. Jackson sued six landlords in January, accusing them of using the AI company RealPage to work together to set rents in cities across North Carolina, including Charlotte.

Finally, the Savannah Bananas are the hottest ticket in Charlotte. The baseball team known for its wacky hijinks sold out Bank of America Stadium in about five hours, a spokesperson told Axios. They will play a two-night stint in Charlotte in June.

Mike Collins and our roundup of reporters discuss all that and more on the Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV chief investigative reporter

Ryan Pitkin, co-founder and editor of Queen City Nerve

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter