Local News Roundup: CMS budget; Riggs-Griffin latest; local reaction to Pope Francis; Charlotte FC is red hot

The CMS Board of Education voted to approve Superintendent Crystal Hill’s proposed budget, though three board members opposed the $2.1 billion budget. The vote came after debate over teacher salary increases. Some of those who were against the budget said the state isn’t doing enough to address teacher pay and that more needs to be done locally to make up for that shortcoming.

Meanwhile, there are new developments in the legal battle over a North Carolina state Supreme Court seat in the race between Republican Jefferson Griffin and Democrat Allison Riggs. Nearly six months after the election, the only undecided race in the country rolls on. We break down the latest news out of the courtroom and what it means for an eventual outcome.

Catholics across the Charlotte area are reacting to the death of Pope Francis. The Diocese of Charlotte, which covers much of western North Carolina, includes 46 counties and 530,000 people. We hear from faith leaders and others impacted by the life and legacy of Pope Francis.

And Charlotte FC is red hot. The team is on top of the Eastern Conference standings after a 3-0 win over San Diego at Bank of America Stadium last weekend. Charlotte FC has not lost at home this season and is riding a three-match winning streak.

GUESTS:

James Farrell, education reporter for WFAE

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte