NPR founding mother Susan Stamberg is set to retire; a walk down memory lane as we say goodbye

On the next Charlotte Talks: Susan Stamberg. After five decades with NPR, she's retiring. A founding mother of NPR and a broadcast pioneer, Stamberg changed the sound of radio as the first woman to anchor a nightly newscast — All Things Considered.

Back in 2017, she joined Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins in front of a live audience at the Foundation for the Carolinas. She discussed her life in radio — including her broadcast debut as a “weather girl,” and what it was like being a lone woman in a male-dominated industry. She also shared reflections on navigating the new world of digital and social media as a radio host, and more.

To celebrate her career, we revisit this conversation filled with many laughs, behind-the-scenes stories, and her personal thoughts on the future of radio. Plus, Mike offers his own reflections on her influence and legacy in radio.

GUEST:

Susan Stamberg, NPR special correspondent