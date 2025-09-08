North Carolina potters reflect on the devastation, community and resilience found in the wake of Hurricane Helene

As the one year anniversary of Hurricane Helene approaches, memories of the devastation endured remain fresh in the minds of many North Carolinians. Homes and businesses were destroyed and many are still rebuilding almost a year later.

Western North Carolina’s artists were also hit hard, including potters. Some potters lost their studio space, their equipment and their art. Often thought of as a safe haven climate for artists, creatives learned from Helene that natural disasters such as hurricanes can happen anywhere, including in the mountains.

But through the havoc and loss emerged stories of resilience and strength. Artists offered each other studio spaces, collected generators and other supplies for their community.

Those efforts to help artists reestablish after Helene are ongoing. The Mint Museum's annual Potters Market on Sept. 27 will highlight work from more than 50 acclaimed North Carolina potters selected through a competitive jury process. Falling on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene, this year’s event has added meaning. In a show of solidarity and support, more than 30 artists from that region will be among the featured exhibitors.

The pottery medium in our state dates back thousands of years to the native people. English settlers later continued the art form using the rich clay found in North Carolina. Since then, North Carolina has become a mecca for pottery artists and enthusiasts with towns such as Seagrove often referred to as the pottery capital of the country.

On this Charlotte Talks, we discuss the rich history of pottery in our state, the stories of resiliency artists displayed in the wake of Hurricane Helene, the continued efforts to elevate potters in our state, and the impact of climate change on the medium.

