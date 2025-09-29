© 2025 WFAE

How well do North Carolinians know the state's constitution?

By Sarah Delia
Published September 29, 2025 at 3:15 PM EDT
A new poll from Catawba College is shedding some light on how North Carolinians really feel about our state constitution.

North Carolinians' attitudes toward their state constitution reveal a knowledge gap, yet there is strong bipartisan consensus on key governance issues, according to the Catawba-YouGov Survey.

Fewer than 1 in 10 North Carolinians say they are "very familiar" with their state constitution, while 1 in 5 admit they are "not at all familiar" with it.

Conducted online by YouGov between Aug. 11-18, 2025, the survey interviewed 1,194 respondents who live in North Carolina. Seven out of 10 North Carolinians support maintaining the state’s current two-stage constitutional amendment process. This represents rare bipartisan consensus in today's political climate, with only 12% opposing the current system.

We sit down with the director of the Center for NC Politics & Public Service at Catawba College to dig deep into the survey’s findings. We’ll also hear from a retired North Carolina judge on how the state constitution impacts us all. And we’ll try to better understand what partisan gaps remain.

GUESTS:

Dr. Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history, director of the Center for NC Politics & Public Service at Catawba College
Dr. Chris Cooper, director of the Haire Institute for Public Policy at Western Carolina University and author of the book “Anatomy of a Purple State: A North Carolina Politics Primer”
Judge Lucy Inman, retired judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Previously served as a Superior Court judge

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
