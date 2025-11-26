Pulitzer Prize-winning author Rick Atkinson and his new book 'The Fate of the Day'

History buffs — the wait is over. The second volume of the American Revolution trilogy by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Rick Atkinson has arrived.

In the second volume of the Revolution trilogy titled "The Fate of the Day," Atkinson covers the middle years of the Revolution. Stationed in Paris, Benjamin Franklin seeks favor with the French; in Pennsylvania, George Washington pleads with Congress to deliver the money, men, and materiel he needs to continue the fight. In New York, Gen. William Howe, the commander of the greatest army the British have ever sent overseas, plans a new campaign against the Americans — even as he is no longer certain that he can win.

Atkinson’s account of the bloody conflict between the Americans and the British offers deeply researched and spectacularly dramatic history, as well as a fresh perspective on the demands that a democracy makes on each of its citizens.

On the next Charlotte Talks with guest host Erik Spanberg, we sit down with Atkinson to discuss the new book. We’ll also hear more on the work he did with documentarian Ken Burns. The two collaborated on Burns' six-part, 12-hour PBS documentary series The American Revolution, which premiered this month.

GUEST:

Rick Atkinson, is the author of eight narrative histories about five American wars. His most recent book, "The Fate of the Day: The War for America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777-1780," debuted as the #1 New York Times nonfiction bestseller.