The Lumbee Tribe is finally federally recognized. Why it matters and what’s next

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has finally received full federal recognition from the U.S. government, after a 137-year struggle.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump promised to fight for federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe. The tribal territory and service area include four counties: Robeson, Scotland, Hoke and Cumberland. Trump won Robeson County with 63% of the vote.

Federal recognition opens new opportunities for the Lumbee Tribe. Federally recognized tribes are eligible to receive funding from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, including support for education, health care and housing.

Another benefit of federal recognition is that tribes gain certain rights to self-governance.

The Lumbee Tribe first petitioned Congress for federal recognition in 1888. The tribe then only received partial recognition in 1956.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at why this fight has taken so long, get reactions from members of the tribe, and look to what’s next.