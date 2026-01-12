© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The Lumbee Tribe is finally federally recognized. Why it matters and what’s next

By Sarah Delia
Published January 12, 2026 at 1:13 PM EST
During his 2024 campaign, Trump promised to fight for federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe.
Cornell Watson
/
https://cornellwatson.com/
During his 2024 campaign, Trump promised to fight for federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe.

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has finally received full federal recognition from the U.S. government, after a 137-year struggle.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump promised to fight for federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe. The tribal territory and service area include four counties: Robeson, Scotland, Hoke and Cumberland. Trump won Robeson County with 63% of the vote.

Federal recognition opens new opportunities for the Lumbee Tribe. Federally recognized tribes are eligible to receive funding from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, including support for education, health care and housing.

Another benefit of federal recognition is that tribes gain certain rights to self-governance.

The Lumbee Tribe first petitioned Congress for federal recognition in 1888. The tribe then only received partial recognition in 1956.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we look at why this fight has taken so long, get reactions from members of the tribe, and look to what’s next.

GUESTS:
Dr. Ryan Emanuel, associate professor at Duke University Nicholas School of Environment, and a member of the Lumbee Tribe
Dr. Mary Ann Jacobs, professor of American studies and chair of the department at UNC Pembroke
Jesalyn Keziah, executive director of the Triangle Native American Society and a member of the Lumbee Tribe.

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Lumbee
Stay Connected
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia