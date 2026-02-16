© 2026 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Astronaut Winston Scott on his career, upcoming moon missions, and the state of the American space program

By Gabe Altieri
Published February 16, 2026 at 1:55 PM EST
A NASA helicopter flies past the agency’s Space Launch System rocket, with the Orion spacecraft aboard, atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. NASA’s Artemis I flight test is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket and supporting ground systems.
NASA
/
Joel Kowsky
It’s been more than 50 years since the end of NASA's Apollo program and missions to the moon.

That’s expected to change in coming weeks.

As early as March, Artemis II is expected to take four astronauts to orbit the moon. One person who has experience in space is former shuttle astronaut Winston Scott. He’s flown two space missions and completed three spacewalks. He’s currently the resident astronaut of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

In addition to his knowledge of past, present and future space shuttle missions, Scott is a former U.S. Navy captain and has a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering. He has a bachelor’s degree in music from Florida State University, plays the trumpet and is a second-degree black belt in Shotokan karate.

As he makes a stop in Charlotte, Scott sits down with Mike Collins to discuss his life and career, the upcoming Artemis II mission, and the future of the United States Space program.

GUESTS:
Winston Scott, former NASA shuttle astronaut and resident astronaut at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

moonNASA
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri