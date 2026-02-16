Astronaut Winston Scott on his career, upcoming moon missions, and the state of the American space program

It’s been more than 50 years since the end of NASA's Apollo program and missions to the moon.

That’s expected to change in coming weeks.

As early as March, Artemis II is expected to take four astronauts to orbit the moon. One person who has experience in space is former shuttle astronaut Winston Scott. He’s flown two space missions and completed three spacewalks. He’s currently the resident astronaut of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

In addition to his knowledge of past, present and future space shuttle missions, Scott is a former U.S. Navy captain and has a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering. He has a bachelor’s degree in music from Florida State University, plays the trumpet and is a second-degree black belt in Shotokan karate.

As he makes a stop in Charlotte, Scott sits down with Mike Collins to discuss his life and career, the upcoming Artemis II mission, and the future of the United States Space program.

GUESTS:

Winston Scott, former NASA shuttle astronaut and resident astronaut at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.