Local News Roundup: McFadden stumbles in Raleigh; early voting is underway; after brawl, Hornets enter All-Star Break

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden is being pushed by Charlotte Republicans to step down after a gaffe during his testimony in front of the House Select Committee on Oversight and Reform in Raleigh has gone viral. During the hearing, McFadden was asked what branch of government his position falls under. He answered “Mecklenburg County” and couldn’t answer questions about his office in relation to the three branches of government. McFadden is currently under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation. He appeared alongside other local leaders, but faced some of the harshest questions from the GOP-controlled committee.

In-person early voting begins for North Carolina’s primary election. Voters will need to bring a photo ID. Four years ago, 40% of North Carolina voters cast early ballots. Voters registered with a political party can only vote with that party. Unaffiliated voters can choose either primary they would like to vote in.

Duke Energy said it made nearly $5 billion in profits in 2025. This comes as the utility wants to raise rates and increase returns. The $4.9 billion in profits is up $400 million from 2024. Duke is the largest electrical utility in the state. North Carolina has the 18th-lowest electricity rates in 2025, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Four players have been suspended after this week's brawl between the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons. That includes Charlotte’s Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges, who were each suspended for four games. The four players suspended were also ejected from the game on Monday. Charlotte ultimately lost the game to Detroit, snapping a nine-game winning streak.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Ashley Fahey, managing editor at the Charlotte Ledger

David Hodges, WBTV Investigative Reporter